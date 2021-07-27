SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 414.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the first quarter worth $216,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 10.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 991,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,967,000 after purchasing an additional 97,568 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 233.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 65,557 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stericycle by 20.0% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,530,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.41 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

