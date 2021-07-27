SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 847 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after buying an additional 182,626 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after buying an additional 111,993 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,255,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,915,000 after buying an additional 128,675 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.52.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $100.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.59.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

