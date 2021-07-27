SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 26,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 45.1% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at about $2,438,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth about $7,942,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 119,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.01. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,412,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,185,741.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $1,181,645.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,979,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,956,446.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 970,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,597 over the last three months. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

