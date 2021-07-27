SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Sells 187 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $143.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.15. The company has a market capitalization of $161.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $89.26 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

