SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $222.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.28. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.78 and a 52-week high of $225.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.29.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,959 shares of company stock worth $3,043,955. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

