SkyWater Technology (SKYT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect SkyWater Technology to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $48.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. On average, analysts expect SkyWater Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

SkyWater Technology stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17. SkyWater Technology has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $34.43.

SKYT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.