SkyWest (SKYW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect SkyWest to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.00 million. On average, analysts expect SkyWest to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SKYW stock opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -581.14 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

