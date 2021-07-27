Slow Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,694 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,217,000 after buying an additional 1,081,072 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,924,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,806,000 after buying an additional 598,686 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after buying an additional 397,646 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,559,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,724,000.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $107.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.28. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $107.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

