Slow Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth $3,173,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $871,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCOI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.68 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $90.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.40.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 410.53%.

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $373,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,858.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,539 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

