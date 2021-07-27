Slow Capital Inc. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 576.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

FMAT opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.07.

