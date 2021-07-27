Slow Capital Inc. Has $1.90 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $710,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 15,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.89.

Shares of REGN opened at $577.78 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $660.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $542.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

