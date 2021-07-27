SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SmartFinancial, Inc. is a bank holding company which provide banking services to individuals and corporate through its subsidiaries SmartBank and Cornerstone Community Bank. It offers deposit products, loan products, e-banking services consisting of online bill payments, smart pay, e-statements, mobile banking as well as debit and credit cards. SmartFinancial, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SMBK. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of SMBK opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $25.41.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Equities research analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 85.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the first quarter worth $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

