Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.83.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.12. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNN. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the first quarter worth about $126,659,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,861,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,051,000 after purchasing an additional 763,198 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,815,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,214,000 after purchasing an additional 531,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 162,459.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 281,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith & Nephew (SNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.