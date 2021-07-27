Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Earns Buy Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their buy rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNAP. Wolfe Research started coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.81.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. Snap has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $79.18. The company has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a PE ratio of -149.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $107,393.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $585,000.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,629,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,108,066.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,007,758 shares of company stock valued at $189,774,895 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth $2,031,464,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 244,641.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,041,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,629,000 after buying an additional 5,039,615 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 48,307.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,200,000 after buying an additional 4,680,974 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after buying an additional 4,504,987 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at $231,621,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

