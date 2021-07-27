Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNAP. lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.81.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $76.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.65 and a beta of 1.27. Snap has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $79.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,111,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,008,868.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $585,000.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,629,679 shares in the company, valued at $95,108,066.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,007,758 shares of company stock valued at $189,774,895 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $36,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

