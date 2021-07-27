Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of SNOA stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.18. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.40.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.

