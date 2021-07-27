Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Upgraded at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.90.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 264,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

