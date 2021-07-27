Spaceswap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $49,013.00 (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 27th. Spaceswap has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spaceswap has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spaceswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00036613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00103685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00127529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,083.87 or 0.99953664 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002605 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $315.84 or 0.00828950 BTC.

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi . The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

