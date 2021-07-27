SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) 1-Day Volume Hits $247,934.00

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 27th. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $1.65 million and $247,934.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0581 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00037179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00106743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00130922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,523.48 or 0.99993450 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.19 or 0.00818594 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.