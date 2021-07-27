SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

JNK stock opened at $109.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.38. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $110.10.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

