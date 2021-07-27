SPS Commerce (SPSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, analysts expect SPS Commerce to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $100.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 82.54 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.89. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $118.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPSC shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

