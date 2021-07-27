Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,053 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 197.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.