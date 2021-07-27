Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,420 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in EchoStar by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EchoStar by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 9.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SATS. TheStreet raised shares of EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.25. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.90 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

