Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.16 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $6,793,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,124,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,666 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 1,230.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 29,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 46.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 729,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after buying an additional 232,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

NYSE CF opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

CF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.