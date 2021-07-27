Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.36 Million Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 448.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,898 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of Macy’s worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in M. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,207,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $47,265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Macy’s by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after buying an additional 2,057,697 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,438.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

M stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

