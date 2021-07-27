Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 156.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,332 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ping Identity in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PING opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 756.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $68.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.83 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,748,985 shares of company stock worth $278,177,396. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

