Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 37,383 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 37,383 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after buying an additional 22,991,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,307 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,078,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Amphenol by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,500 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. increased their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Shares of APH opened at $70.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.31.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

