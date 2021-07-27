SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Given a $20.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $20.50 price objective on SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSEZY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upgraded SSE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of SSEZY stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. SSE has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $22.46. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.12%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.81%.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

