STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 229,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,871 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG stock opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $40.38.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

