Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.350-$11.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY21 guidance to $11.35-$11.65 EPS.

Shares of SWK stock traded down $4.69 on Tuesday, hitting $201.29. 36,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $148.88 and a one year high of $225.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.50.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.60.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

