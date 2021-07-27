Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.1-29.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.80 billion.Starbucks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.200-$3.250 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.93.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,767,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,641. The company has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a PE ratio of 150.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.