State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.13% of PRA Health Sciences worth $13,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $177,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRAH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

PRAH opened at $165.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $175.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 14,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.28, for a total value of $2,454,868.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,375.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total transaction of $74,632,591.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,284,926.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 617,348 shares of company stock valued at $104,071,302. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

