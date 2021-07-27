State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $14.06 Million Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 106.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.31% of Sunnova Energy International worth $14,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NOVA shares. Raymond James raised Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

