State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82,335 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Trex worth $14,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

TREX stock opened at $97.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55 and a beta of 1.48. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.32 and a 12 month high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $923,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

