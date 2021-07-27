State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 53 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $12,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total value of $449,732.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,371 shares in the company, valued at $33,193,224.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total value of $46,002.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $466.95 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $457.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $528.78.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

