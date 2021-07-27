State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 5,984 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in CGI were worth $13,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 15.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 1,257.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIB opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $92.59.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upgraded CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

