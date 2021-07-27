STATERA (STA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million

STATERA (CURRENCY:STA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 27th. One STATERA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STATERA has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. STATERA has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $110,175.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About STATERA

STATERA’s launch date was July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 80,762,055 coins and its circulating supply is 80,761,086 coins. STATERA’s official website is stateratoken.com . STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

