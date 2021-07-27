STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Given a C$1.72 Price Target at Cormark

Cormark set a C$1.72 target price on STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STEP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of TSE:STEP opened at C$1.70 on Monday. STEP Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.37 and a 52-week high of C$1.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$115.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

