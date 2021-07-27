Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 8,680 Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 102.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 31,376 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 1,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 200,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 184,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 3.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $46.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

