Stifel Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 11,831 BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,831 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 26.05%. BancorpSouth Bank’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

