Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) by 71.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 72,610 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,062,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after buying an additional 41,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. 32.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECF stock opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.88. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $17.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

