Stifel Financial Corp Has $331,000 Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Capri were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $79,072,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Capri by 36,838.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,337,000 after purchasing an additional 984,328 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $38,564,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Capri by 38.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,616,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,431,000 after purchasing an additional 451,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Capri by 39.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,585,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,880,000 after purchasing an additional 449,125 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPRI stock opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -118.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.83. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.