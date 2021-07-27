Stifel Financial Corp Has $366,000 Stock Position in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Carter Bankshares worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,150,000 after buying an additional 73,434 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth $1,653,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth $1,396,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 39.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. 34.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James cut Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Carter Bankshares stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.39 million. Analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter Bankshares Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

