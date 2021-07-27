Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DWVYF. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Derwent London from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of DWVYF stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. Derwent London has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $48.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.58.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

