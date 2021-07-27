Stipend (SPD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 17% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for $0.0475 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. Stipend has a market cap of $599,506.69 and approximately $11.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,928.90 or 0.99760045 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00030131 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $382.99 or 0.01007341 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.06 or 0.00347355 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.16 or 0.00379174 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005889 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00068072 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,622,424 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

