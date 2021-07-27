Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 1,121 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,015% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Youdao during the first quarter valued at $37,160,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Youdao by 85.4% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,489,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Youdao by 1,853.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 316,879 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the first quarter worth $4,688,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the first quarter worth $3,683,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Youdao has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

DAO stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of -0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66. Youdao has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $47.70.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Youdao will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

