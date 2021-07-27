Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Bit Digital Put Options (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 14,306 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,653% compared to the typical daily volume of 301 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bit Digital by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bit Digital by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Bit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bit Digital by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

BTBT opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15. Bit Digital has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.