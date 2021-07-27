Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,146 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,500% compared to the average volume of 121 call options.

BGRY traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 126,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,756. Berkshire Grey has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.