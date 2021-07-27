StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $53.22

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.22 and last traded at $53.45, with a volume of 119386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.85.
Several brokerages have weighed in on STNE. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. lowered their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.27.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.27 and a beta of 2.30.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
