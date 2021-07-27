StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $53.22

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.22 and last traded at $53.45, with a volume of 119386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.85.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STNE. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. lowered their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.27 and a beta of 2.30.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

