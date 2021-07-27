Stonnington Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,091 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 976.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,944,000 after acquiring an additional 584,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROKU stock traded down $6.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $472.60. The stock had a trading volume of 62,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,899. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.21 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $386.38. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 619.15 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total value of $32,625,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,195,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $15,142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 346,469 shares of company stock worth $131,133,300. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, decreased their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.80.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

